MIDDLEPORT — Property owners in the Royalton-Hartland school district will pay more toward students' education in 2021-2022 if district voters approve the budget adopted by the school board earlier this month. The budget goes to a public vote on May 18.
The $28.4 million budget shows a 2021-2022 tax levy of $10.9 million, about 2.1% or $224,000 more than the current levy. The current school tax rate is $21.11 per $1,000 of assessed property value.
The main drivers of increased spending include transportation and an 8% increase in the district's cost to provide employee health insurance, according to Superintendent Hank Stopinski. The district has a greater debt burden due to capital improvements but increased state aid covered most of that, he added.
The district was allocated a total of about $4 million in three different federal stimulus packages since the onset of the coronavirus pandemic, but the money has to be spent in specific ways and it isn't being deposited into the general fund, according to Business Manager Andy Lang.
The district was awarded $191,000 through the CARES Act, approved in April 2020, and that money is being applied to the 2020-2021 budget / fiscal year.
Through the Coronavirus Response Relief Supplemental Appropriation Act approved in December 2020, and the American Rescue Plan approved last month, the district was awarded $3.9 million. That sum is reflected in the 2021-2022 budget, but Lang said the district still does not have "federal guidance on what we can and cannot do with those funds."
The business manager noted that some of the American Rescue Plan funds must be used to address learning loss.
