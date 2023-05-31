MIDDLEPORT — Royalton-Hartland High School teacher Colleen Burkett has been named Outstanding High School Science Teacher of the Year by the Western New York section of American Chemical Society. ACS is the world’s largest scientific society and one of the leading sources of authoritative scientific information.
“I am honored to be recognized ... by the American Chemical Society. I have been a member of this professional society since college," Burkett said, "and have seen so many wonderful educators and scientists recognized for their efforts in their field of expertise. I am honored to be included in that list of individuals.”
Burkett received her Bachelor of Arts in Chemistry in 2006 from the College of Wooster, then joined the University of Arizona’s Surface and Imaging Facilities as a research assistant. She trained and led numerous teams that involved high school, undergraduate, and graduate students in analysis and problem solving in a laboratory setting. She created coursework and assessments while acting as a lead teaching assistant throughout her time in Arizona.
When Burkett came to work for the district, Superintendent Jill Heck said, “she was experienced, knowledgeable and had such a great background in chemistry from her work in the field. We were fortunate to get her on our staff, and she will continue to be an asset ... .”
Burkett also teaches Regents Chemistry and college chemistry through Niagara County Community College. She has developed a new curriculum, through a professional development grant, and implemented a modern classroom format often referred to as “flipped classroom”, in which learning is student-centered and self-paced. She has ensured that her students meet academic benchmarks while remaining up-to-date and well-informed on science industry topics and progress.
“The single best thing about being an educator is seeing the 'lightbulb moment' for a student,” Burkett said. “It’s the moment that they finally make a connection between something we’re learning and a real-world phenomenon. It’s the moment that they finally grasp a difficult topic we’ve been working on for a while. It’s the moment when they tell you, 'Oh! This makes sense!' I know most of my students won’t go on to study chemistry beyond high school, but I love getting kids excited about science in their real lives, and I hope they carry this enthusiasm with them into the future.”
At Roy-Hart, Burkett is known for lending to her fellow teachers her expertise in digital tools and learning management systems. She's also known to be dedicated to her students, colleagues and the community, and says she's grateful for the support she receives in return.
“This award also made me incredibly thankful for a supportive administration. My principal, Gary Bell, and superintendent, Jill Heck, have given me the freedom to explore new and interesting teaching methodologies in my classroom, and we see it paying off dividends in the way my students are motivated to learn," Burkett said.
