Marjorie Masters has been working for the Royalton-Hartland Central School District since 1993 when she started out as a secretary for the elementary’s principal. She said she “picked up” the profession of clerical work and “learned as she worked.” On Wednesday, her resignation was presented to the Board of Education.
Masters said she doesn’t have any definite plans for her time now, but she’d like to spend more time with family. Her son, daughter-in-law and grandson live in New York City and Master’s laughed as she said she’d be spending as much time with them as possible.
As long as they can stand it, she said.
Since she has been working for the district for almost 30 years, particularly in the elementary school, Masters said that sometimes a student — or adult — will identify themselves as one of the kindergarten and first graders she shared a building with way back when.
“It happens occasionally,” she said.
From 2007 to present, Masters has worked as the confidential Administrative Assistant to the Superintendent and District Clerk for Roy-Hart. She said the job involved writing agendas, gathering information, running the budget vote and handling the Board of Education elections.
Interim Superintendent Jill Heck came on board to the district just this last school year as former-Superintendent Hank Stopinski stepped down. She said Masters has been a real help.
“Margie has shared her knowledge and wisdom with us for 30 years,” Heck said. “She will be sorely missed, but we wish her all the best in her retirement.”
