MIDDLEPORT — Royalton-Hartland Central School District is slated to receive $1.5 million through the American Rescue Plan, but none of that money has found its way into the district’s draft 2021-2022 budget, so far.
Since school officials have not yet been given any guidelines for spending the relief, district Superintendent Hank Stopinski said they “cannot yet determine what these funds can be used for.”
The 2021-2022 draft budget, as it stands, projects spending of $28.4 million financed in part by an approximately 2.2% increase in the annual property tax levy. That works out to about a $235,000 increase in the levy, according to Andy Lang, school business administrator.
“The main drivers of the 2021-22 budget are employee benefits and employee salaries,” Lang said.
Added Stopinski, “Salaries are increasing based upon the negotiated agreements with the staff. Employee benefit costs are increasing due to increased costs associated with health insurance and employee contribution rates for applicable employee retirement plans. Health insurance employer contributions are projected to increase 7% over the prior year alone.”
No cuts in student programming are contemplated in the draft budget, Stopinski said.
Projected debt service will increase in the 2021-2022 fiscal year, due to a bond issue that will be used to fund a $12 million capital project authorized by district voters in 2019, but the district will receive increased state building aid for the project, which Lang said will offset the increase in debt service appropriations.
Transportation aid is projected to increase as well, due to projected increased transportation costs in the 2020-2021 fiscal year.
“Both of these aid categories are expenditure driven,” Lang said. “The district is aided based on a percentage of eligible reported expenses. Therefore, if transportation costs increase, the district receives additional state aid as a result in the following year.”
