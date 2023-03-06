MIDDLEPORT — Property owners in the Royalton-Hartland school district may see a “zero increase” in the 2023-2024 school tax levy, and a modest reduction in their tax bills, thanks to increased state aid.
So said Andy Lang, district business administrator, last week as he presented details of the proposed 2023-2024 district budget to the school board.
The proposed spending plan projects $30.2 million in expenses next school year, $1 million more than the current year, but the increase is offset by a 6.8% or $900,000 increase in state aid, Lang said. The district’s aid projection for next year is $17.9 million, and between that, the current tax levy ($11.1 million) and other revenues including appropriated fund balance, it looks like the books will balance.
“It doesn’t happen often, but with our foundation aid, we are anticipating a zero increase (in the tax levy),” Lang said.
If there’s no increase in the tax levy, Lang added, property owners could actually see a small reduction in their 2023-2024 school tax bill: About $36 in the towns of Royalton and Hartland and about $26 in the town of Lockport.
The tentative budget forecasts no cuts or additions to staffing or student programming, according to district Superintendent Jill Heck.
The school board must adopt the 2023-2024 budget by April 12.
