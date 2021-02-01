Roy-Hart focuses on its mission

To find the values of the Roy-Hart, the school district’s strategic planning committee is “melding” the results of a survey with the input from approximately 100 individuals in nine focus groups.
These values, once settled will affect how the mission and vision of the school will be written, Superintendent Hank Stopinski said.
“The value statements will be almost like a slogan that everybody – from the moment they enter the school until they’re a senior – they’re going to be able to recite,” Stopinski said. “And the values aren’t just for the students, it’s for everyone who is employed by the district and everyone who is part of the community.”
Stopinski said what also came in overwhelmingly was that respondents valued the small town feel of their community and the relationships made within it.
“We’re going to figure out how we’re going to work that into it (the mission and the vision),” he said.
The top six rated values in the survey were responsibility, respect, honesty, trust, academics and integrity. Those values were then analyzed by the focus groups.
“What we heard was that we’re moving toward our vision and mission, but it needs to be adjusted for the current times and it needs to be adjusted to what really reflects what our values are,” Stopinski said in a recent phone call with the US&J on the issue.
The district’s current vision is, “to educate students to their fullest potential by providing them with the resources, knowledge, and skills they need to communicate, compete, and contribute as self-sufficient citizens.”
The mission for the Roy-Hart District is “to foster learning which will challenge students to meet high standards and become world-ready citizens.”
Out of 810 families, 80 responded to the survey. The survey was also filled out by students, district employees and tax payers in the district. There were 225 respondents to the survey, said Stopinski.
The last adjustment to the mission and vision of the school was at least 10 years ago.
