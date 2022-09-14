MIDDLEPORT — Royalton Hartland Central School District is paying $16,000 to the Western New York Educational Services Council for its help finding a permanent superintendent of schools.
That's according to the written agreement between the organizations, a copy of which the Union-Sun & Journal obtained by Freedom of Information Law request.
School board president Carol Blumrick was asked last week how much the district is paying WNYESC and she declined to answer. The US&J submitted its FOIL request to district clerk Marjorie Masters on Monday afternoon and received a copy of the requested documentation on Wednesday morning.
Asked on Wednesday afternoon why she had declined to state the fee being paid to WNYESC, Blumrick said that at the time she didn't know the exact amount off-hand and didn't want to risk stating a number that could be incorrect.
“I don’t like to speak off the cuff, it’s really hard for me to do that,” she said in a telephone interview. “It's good to have your ducks in a row or else it can come back to bite you.”
The agreement, which was ratified in May, states WNYESC is to be paid in installments: $3,000 upon formal approval of the contract and appointment by the school board, $6,000 upon the presentation of semi-finalist candidates, and the remaining $7,000 once the board has appointed a new superintendent. Travel and mileage expenses are to be reimbursed up to $1,000. This district also is covering the costs of advertising the open position.
While superintendent search services are offered free of charge through Orleans / Niagara BOCES, Blumrick reiterated the school board's belief that WNYESC's search service is well worth the cost.
“We’re very comfortable with the decision we made,” she said. “We thought that perhaps they would have a greater ability to reach the best pool of candidates, and that they were a good fit for our district at this time.”
Clark Godshall, the Orleans/Niagara BOCES superintendent who has headed up numerous superintendent searches for local school districts, said it's not unusual for districts to turn to agencies other than BOCES.
"Barker, Newfane and Albion have all gone with paid consultants in the past," Godshall said. "BOCES does about 50% of the searches. It's a local decision, and not uncommon to go with another consultant."
Roy-Hart is in the process of replacing superintendent Henry Stopinski, who left the post in June to become the superintendent of Depew Union-Free School District. Jill Heck, director of curriculum and instruction, is serving as interim superintendent.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.