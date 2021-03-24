Roy-Hart pitches a K-8 reopening plan

MIDDLEPORT — Royalton-Hartland district students in Pre-Kindergarten through eighth grade may be coming back to school four days a week as early as mid-April.
At Wednesday's school board work session, district Superintendent Hank Stopinski announced that he'll be submitting a plan to the state education and health departments to bring back pre-K through sixth grade students by April 12 and seventh- and eighth-graders by April 26. The plan is to retain all-remote instruction on Wednesdays, to continue to be able to support remote learners and maintain "office hours" for students falling behind.
“We will also continue to expand access for our high school students,” Stopinski said. “We started the year off at two days a week. Several students in all grade levels have come back four days a week. It’s just working with the former guidelines. Our intention is we’re trying to push that.”
The news comes after the March 19 announcement of modified Covid safety guidelines for K-12 schools by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control. Stopinski said students may now be within three feet of one another if they're wearing masks and the students are all in the same classroom.
“That means those children at the elementary school stay together all day. They’re not mixing and matching,” he said. “We designed our reopening plan so that we’re cohorting over at the elementary school and the middle school. At the high school, that’s a near impossibility based on the scheduling. They’re all over the map.”
Stopinski stressed that while the CDC is saying this, there has been no guidance provided by New York State.
“The CDC does not govern what happens in New York State, we have to respond to what the New York State Department of Education and New York State Department of Health guidances are,” he said. “What we know is (the) CDC guidance that comes to us as a nation, it’s taken about two weeks, over this last year, for that information to trickle down and become (a) Governor’s order or ... come out of the Department of Education or the Department of Health.”
While other districts with hybrid learning models are waiting to roll out their reopening plans, Stopinski said the Roy-Hart district is being more assertive. Obstacles such as transportation, desks, and finding needed space are the same around Niagara County.
With the district's amended reopening plan, Stopinski will include a letter asking for feedback from the state education and health departments. He said he expects “one of three things (to) happen. They can say, ‘Great job, Hank, you have our blessing.’ Or they can say, ‘We reject the plan because of X,Y and Z.’ Or they don’t say anything. So, two out three of our options are good, because if they don’t say anything, we’re going.”
School board members spoke of a desire to give students "synchronous" learning experiences during the transition, in other words, live lessons that students can access either by being in a classroom or in front of a computer, as classroom learning appears to be the best mode of learning for many students.
Stopinski noted that one of the ideas for bringing back high school students back to their building four days a week is to continue synchronous online learning — only, instead of being at home, the students are at the high school, maybe just not in their old classrooms.
“What we’re currently looking at right now is to evaluate, where ... we can provide six-foot spacing in classrooms. If a child wants to be in the building four days a week, we’re going to do everything in our power to make that happen," Stopinski said. "There may be times we cannot put them in a chair in their class, six feet apart throughout the day, depending on how big the classrooms are, so one of the things we’re toying with now is, what if we took a vacant classroom or space we had in the building, we set it up so the child can synchronously log in on their computer for that one period, and they’re able to get the support from an aide or monitor or substitute teacher to provide instruction.”
Stopinski noted that all fully remote students who wish to continue their education in that manner will be allowed to do so.
“We’re all very excited, I think I speak for the entire district, the teachers and administration are very excited to get these young people back,” he said.
