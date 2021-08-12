MIDDLEPORT — The Royalton-Hartland school district was recently awarded an $87,000 grant from the U.S. Department of Agriculture's Food and Nutrition Service Farm-to-School Program, in support of agricultural and environmental education.
The grant will support the build-out of the middle school’s Family and Consumer Science Lab and the high school’s Food Science Lab, and fund kitchen equipment and stipends for teachers to implement the Food Science curriculum.
“The Royalton-Hartland school district has embarked over the past three years on an ambitious effort to infuse agriculture and STEAM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts, Math) throughout our grades kindergarten through 12,” district Superintendent Hank Stopinski said. “We are excited for our students and teachers that the USDA has recognized and supports this effort and the role of agriculture in Niagara County’s economy.”
During the past school year, the district began an outdoor learning lab at the elementary school and undertook science lab renovations and new curriculum at the high school, with support from the newly created Royalton-Hartland Agricultural Foundation and FMC-Middleport.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.