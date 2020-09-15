MIDDLEPORT — Administrators anticipate that Royalton-Hartland Central School District will receive only 80% of its promised state aid this year. If they’re right, two fiscal years will be affected: the current year and 2019-2020.
“The state isn’t only holding state aid for the ‘20-21 school year, they’re also holding what’s owed for 2019-20,” Business Administrator Andrew Lang told the school board last week. “They’re taking the money away from us that they promised for (last year).”
According to Lang, the district has accrued $366,000 of state aid from the 2019-2020 fiscal year and, of that, $95,000 that will not be received if expectations are correct. This withholding will cause an increase in spending from the district’s saving account, also known as the general fund balance.
“All of our categorical aid, building aid, foundation aid, potentially transportation aid ... could potentially be impacted as a result of this 20% withholding,” Lang said.
School districts throughout the state have been warned to expect up to a 20% reduction in state aid due to the state’s massive revenue losses since the onset of the coronavirus pandemic in March.
“The (state) Department of Budget assesses the overall financial condition of the state and determines how much or how little to withhold from local aid. … They have not yet determined whether (the 2020-21 aid is) just delayed, or whether it’d be paid at all,” Lang said.
The Roy-Hart district was expecting $13.7 million of state aid this year, and a 20% reduction works out to almost $2.8 million, which Lang said will need to be made up. The district has the option to dip into general fund balance, he said.
An aid reduction now will affect future fiscal years, as well, according to a communication Lang received from the state Comptroller’s Office. Projecting into the future, a permanent state aid cut would create a yearly dipping into the district’s fund balance. The 2020-21 school year marks the first year where spending would outpace revenue.
“We’re lucky to have a well-funded reserve at this point … $12.4 million at this point,” Lang said. “By 2023-24 we will actually use more than we have in that fund balance savings account.”
To adjust to less income now, Lang recommended the school board consider a hiring freeze, a spending freeze for non-essential items, staff reduction by attrition and lobbying local legislators as immediate actions the district can take. Since the Sept. 9 board meeting, Superintendent Hank Stopinski has said that there is a hiring freeze in place as well as a freeze on spending for non-essential items.
“It’s a short-term fix,” Stopinski said. “We’re trying to slow (the spending) down. We will have to tap into our reserves (general fund) this year.”
“We need to adjust our district’s (next) spending plan, which is usually presented in fall, in October, November or December,” Lang said. “We need to realize and account to adjust to what’s happening now in terms of the financial condition.”
