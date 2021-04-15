Roy-Hart student constructing career path

Alayna Trautman will be attending Alfred State College in the fall, studying in her chosen field of construction management. The road ahead for Trautman appeared pretty bright as she answered questions from the members of the Royalton-Hartland school board during its meeting Wednesday night, but a look backward showed that path was made with hard work by an exceptional builder.
“Hello, my name is Alyana Trautman. I’m a New York State SkillsUSA president,” Trautman introduced herself to the board. “There is currently 15,000 members that I am in charge of and we hold monthly meeting where every member can join if they want. It’s also a national organization."
Trautman also received the Thomas Olivo Leadership Award, named after the New York State Eduction Department’s director of vocational education in 1966 when SkillsUSA was established. The New York State Association of Career and Technical Education administrators gave Trautman the award for her leadership skills in career-oriented student organizations, along with a $500 scholarship.
Trautman was also awarded the Girl Scout Gold Award in 2020, is part of the National Technical Honor Society and was a New York State Empire Games Figure Skating Gold Medalist from 2014-2017 and again in 2019.
To be a president of New York State SkillsUSA, a student is chosen for their dedication to the organization, excellent communication skills, professionalism, ability to work as a team, their sense of responsibility, as well as the way they represent the chapter.
“A good leader communicates, clearly delegates, has a positive attitude, displays confidence and is creative,” Trautman explained in a media brief released by Orleans/Niagara BOCES.
In the fall, all that hard work will pay off.
“Next year I will be attending Alfred State for construction management,” she said proudly to the Roy-Hart School Board. “Ever since I was little, I helped my grandfather around the farm. That’s what motivated me to go into electricity and electronics. Once I did that, I wanted to go a little step higher and not just do a specific skill. In construction management I will be overseeing the carpentry, the masonry, everything like that. I’ll oversee that onsite and I will also be in the office.”
Superintendent of Roy-Hart Hank Stopinski said the entire district is proud of Trautman’s achievements.
“She is truly a student who represents all that we hope all students will aspire, living the Rams way, every day!” he said in another media brief highlighting Trautman.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.