COVID-19 can’t keep back the holidays of giving.
Fourth-graders from Royalton-Hartland Elementary School braved the cold Monday and walked to the Gasport post office to put decorative mittens onto “The Giving Tree” and help families in need in this unprecedented holiday season.
The mittens are simple cut-out pieces of paper, which students in the elementary school decorated, and are tied to the branches of the small Christmas tree set up in front of the Gasport Post Office, a five minute walk from the school. Members of the Lions Club have also put up trees at the Middleport Post Office, as well as, the lobby of the elementary school.
“It’s quite the tradition for our fourth grade students,” said Bethany Andrees, guidance counselor for Roy-Hart elementary. “They’ve been doing it for quite some time, for many years and they really seem to enjoy singing and coming to decorate the tree.”
“This is the first year we had to do two trips,” said Elementary Principal Donna VanSlyke, explaining that half the fourth grade class visited on Friday as per their hybrid attendance model. “But we do this every year.”
Roy-Hart Central School District has partnered with the Gasport Lions Club every year to bring cheer to kids who may not have gotten anything for Christmas due to the financial hardships plaguing their family.
“It’s a little bit different this year, but there’s a lot of people helping out,” said Lion Duane Hill.
Hill has been running the tradition for 10 years with his wife, Lion Deb Hill. Strangely enough, last year 47 families received gifts from the drive, but only 44 families have signed up this year. On average, 110 to 125 children are helped every year through “The Giving Tree.”
“We expected this to be bigger this year,” Deb said. “Bigger than last year, but it’s about the same as last year.”
“One thing is, there are probably more people out there that need it, but they’re just too proud to ask for it,” Duane said.
Also on the scene was Paster Rod Klinzing of Zion Lutheran Church, who has been blessing the tree since about 10 years ago when the two Lions took over organizing the drive.
“You can help making it (the holidays) happier,” Klinzing said to a crowd of fourth-graders. “You are helping making it happier! By putting those (mittens) on (the tree) and going home and telling mom and dad, ‘C’mon, we got to get a mitten off that tree!’ “
One surprise was the founder of “The Giving Tree” tradition, which goes back 35 years ago in Gasport, Lion Don Volker, stopped by to take part in the festivities.
“Over the years we’ve helped a lot of families that desperately need help, especially with this COVID time and everything. It’s a very worthwhile thing,” he said. “They really deserve it. That’s what got me started is that these little kids – and I grew up poor – the thought of these kids getting nothing for Christmas because their parents couldn’t afford anything? I had to do something.”
The trees were all donated by Rickard Nursery.
All gifts can be dropped off by Dec. 11 at Roy-Hart Elementary, Roy-Hart Middle School, Middleport Town Hall, and Royalton Town Hal, as well as Drum Oil at 8776 Rochester Road.
