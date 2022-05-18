Royalton-Hartland Superintendent Hank Stopinski has provided details to the Middleport Village Board on the district's plan to take on a school resource officer for the coming school year.
The SRO would essentially be a security guard for the school district and would have several security and safety responsibilities. They would also be contracted from the Middleport Police Department, would be expected to carry a sidearm, and would be trained in the principles of community policing, Stopinski said during a Monday meeting.
The SRO would work an eight-hour shift Monday through Friday, and would be operating in all three schools in the district. The officer would have responsibilities like providing at least one class per week on safety issues, such as talking about “stranger-danger” with elementary schoolers, or drunken driving with high schoolers. The position also would involve engaging in all aspects of school safety, operating as a regional liaison for emergency service agencies and to serve and support building-level teams that provide social support for students and staff.
“It’s not just about carrying a gun, and being there in case of an active shooting situation,” Stopinski said after the meeting. “It’s about working with the young people. It’s about networking with the professionals to make sure that there's someone there to talk to, and to be preventive.”
Members of the Roy-Hart community had stressed urgency for the district to hire an SRO a few weeks ago after a middle schooler was caught in the possession of a “hit-list” with the names of 11 other students. Since the Roy-Hart budget was approved on Tuesday, the process for the district taking on an SRO will likely be funded.
