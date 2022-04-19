MIDDLEPORT — The Royalton-Hartland school district has prepared its budget for the 2022-2023 school year.
Projected spending will increase by about $862,000 or 3% compared to the 2021-2022 fiscal year. The increase is partially due to a few new positions being added, including a business teacher, a special education teacher and a school resource officer. There are also contractual increases in salaries and health insurance costs in accordance with collective bargaining agreements. The tax levy will be increased by about $191,000 or 1.75%.
No additions or reductions in student programming are called for, although two staff members at the middle school, a Spanish teacher and a math specialist, will be leaving and their positions will be left unfilled as they're now considered redundant, according to district superintendent Hank Stopinski.
Student enrollment in the district is considered to be steady and is expected to increase over the next three to five years.
The budget goes to a public vote on May 17. Also on the ballot will be propositions to tap a capital reserve fund for $125,000 to replace snow blowing and lawn mowing equipment, and add $250,000 to a repair reserve fund for emergency repairs. Three school trustees will be elected as well.
District residents can also cast their votes on Royalton-Hartland Community Library's proposed 2022-2023 budget, which is unrelated to the school budget. The library budget calls for increasing the library tax levy to $115,000 from $107,000.
The school board will hold a public hearing on the proposed 2022-2023 school budget at 5:30 p.m. May 4 at the high school media center.
District residents who won't be able to cast their votes in person on May 17 may request an absentee ballot or a military ballot from the district clerk.
