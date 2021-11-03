Talks regarding a full-time school resource officer position (SRO) are being held by the Royalton-Hartland School District, but it won't be until next year before anything is final.
Superintendent Hank Stopinski said that the board of education is fleshing out their needs for such a position and researching the different options.
Stopinski noted the cost for such a position could range between $50,000 and $90,000 depending on what model the board eventually decides upon. He also said that Middleport Police Chief John Swick had given a figure of around $50,000 for a full-time SRO from his department.
Swick said that exact figures would have to be negotiated, but had recommended a deal to Stopinski.
“Basically, we would be there to talk to the kids and the staff and be available if there were problems,” Swick said. “Home visits, truancy. Students not coming to school (or) if they can’t make contact with them.”
Swick said the department has been performing many of what he would consider the workload for a full-time school resource officer.
“We did a lot of that through COVID-19 because there wasn’t contact through Zoom,” he said. “It’s hard to say exactly what you would do, but you’d be there.”
Swick said that two of his part-time officers work as SROs in Somerset and Akron, respectively, and their work includes many different aspects, conducting traffic in parking lots and even instruction if a teacher needed them to speak on different issues. For himself, Swick said he also has contributed to the schools by talking to kids about drugs and the affects of alcohol.
“I’ve tried for the last three superintendents, the last 10 years, to discuss with the school board about the school resource position,” he said. “I think sometimes it looks like a negative stigma if you have one. … You’ve got to look the other way and say, ‘We want a school resource officer so we don’t have any problems.’ ”
Stopinski said the benefit of having a SRO is much more than paying an armed security force in the school buildings.
“(As an SRO) You’ve got to be consistent, you’ve got to build relationships,” Stopinski said. “They have to be an integral part of the school community.”
Stopinski noted that in terms of law enforcement, the SRO does not have power to conduct investigations. It’s the administration that are still the ones who need to lead searches and conduct inquiries, he said.
However, the resource officer is there to help fix situations.
“We’ve been very fortunate that our local police department has been present in the building all the time,” Stopinski said. “They’re visiting weekly. But what happens if they’re not available?”
At the moment, the board is in what Stopinski called a “philosophical state” in which the position is being discussed. The board will have to budget the costs for the position next year.
“When they come to consensus that, ‘Yes, that is something we’d like to see,’ that will be the recommendation, but it won’t be done in a vacuum,” Stopinski said. “What we’ll be doing is coming together as we present the budget in its full form and say, for example, ‘Here are all the requests. It’s going to add $1 million over. This is the impact on the taxpayers. Do you want to proceed now?’ That’s where it comes down, ultimately. They’ve got to look at it philosophically. What’s the immediate need or long term needs? Then, ‘How are we going to fund it?’ ”
