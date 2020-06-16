Results of this year’s history-making school elections began filtering in Tuesday night as smaller school districts in eastern Niagara County released the results of all-absentee-ballot canvassing.
As of press time late Tuesday, results were reported by the Royalton Hartland and Wilson school districts.
Counting of the ballots — all absentee ballots, per Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo’s executive order making school elections statewide mail-driven events, no live polling, due to the COVID-19 crisis — by law could not begin until after 5 p.m. Tuesday.
In Lockport City School District, canvassing of approximately 5,000 ballots continued late into the evening. In addition to the budget election, residents cast up to four votes for trustees, choosing from a field of 11 candidates.
Roy-Hart incumbents returned
Voters in the Royalton Hartland district returned three incumbent trustees to office alongside approving the school board’s 2020-2021 budget and a pair of pitches for new capital reserve funds.
The board’s $27.3 million budget won public approval by a 923-510 vote.
Trustees Carol Blumrick, Tom Brigham and Jeff Waters were returned to office after getting 925 votes, 896 votes and 766 votes respectively. Melissa Bundrock received 759 votes and past trustee Jason Wilhelm received 461 votes.
Proposition 2, regarding establishment of a capital reserve fund for replacing smart boards, computers and the like, was approved by a vote of 1,005 to 427.
Proposition 3, regarding establishment of a capital reserve fund for replacing vehicles, machinery and equipment, was OK’d on a 969-462 vote.
District Clerk Margie Masters reported the election results via email about 9:30 p.m. Tuesday.
Voter turnout in this year’s election was 1,433 residents, more than four times the district’s five-year average turnout, 307 residents.
Wilson budget passes
The Wilson school board’s $28 million spending plan won public approval by a 792-498 vote, and three incumbent trustees, George Waters, Frank Cipolla and Timothy Kropp, were re-elected to the board without competition.
The budget projects a year-over-year total spending increase of less than 0.5% and a 2.67% increase in the property tax levy, after the board OK’d the use of “significant fund balance,” according to a message from board president Waters that was posted on the district’s website.
District Clerk Joanne Seefeldt reported the election results via email about 6:45 p.m. Tuesday.
Voter turnout in this year’s election was 1,290 residents, more than twice the district’s five-year average turnout, 491 residents.
