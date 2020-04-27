MIDDLEPORT — The Royalton town board had a split vote — three to two — in favor of Michael Hartman's reappointment as the town building inspector, code enforcement officer and assessor. At a special meeting conducted remotely last week, the board members discussed finding a way to shorten the appointments and find another candidate for the jobs at a later date.
Some Royalton board members questioned the length of the town assessor's appointment, six years. According to town attorney Tom Brandt, the term is mandated by New York State.
To change it, he said, "You'd have to get the entire state legislature to pass a law that says the Town of Royalton gets to have an assessor for less than six years. It's just not going to happen. They don't pass laws for the Town of Royalton."
The board's appointment of a town assessor was long overdue, Supervisor Daniel Bragg said. The board was supposed to have voted for it in September 2019.
Bragg, Deputy Supervisor Lee Criswell and board member Bradley Rehwaldt banded together to give Hartman another six-year appointment as assessor and one-year appointments as the town building inspector and code enforcement officer.
"We've had time; if we didn't want to do this, we've had time to do it and we dropped the ball, so I think, appoint him," Rehwaldt said in the meeting.
Rehwaldt later told the Union-Sun & Journal that he supports Hartman fully and was referencing a conversation about the position four months prior. He said any disagreement with Hartman as assessor should've been acted upon at that time.
Board members Carol Wittcop and Joshua Walker cast the "no" votes on Hartman's reappointment.
"What if the person is not doing their job? Would we just have to keep them for six years?" Wittcop asked during the meeting.
"In such a situation an action could be taken under the Civil Service Law," Brandt replied. "I will tell you, it's not the easiest thing in the world to do."
Both Wittcop and Walker later expressed their desire to have a Royalton resident take over as assessor.
"I've felt for years we should have someone who is a resident of Royalton, someone with a stake in our town and pays our taxes," Wittcop said.
Walker said his vote wasn't about the person, "It was a vote to look at hiring a resident."
The towns of Royalton and Hartland have shared Hartman's services as town assessor for 10 years.
Hartman is a good assessor, code enforcement and building inspector, Bragg said, but he thinks a question remains as to whether the town should have a full-time person in any or all of those positions. He would have liked more time to explore the issue, he said.
"We have him for two days a week, is that enough? When people call me up and say, 'What about this?' and I say, 'It's up to the code enforcer but he's only working two days' ..." Bragg said. "We're (also) looking at the cost. Does it justify the cost having a part-timer versus a full-timer?"
Wittcop said she would like to see a full-time assessor in the town. She also Hartman's nearly $13,000 salary as Royalton's assessor is "too much" for a part-time job.
Hartman, who has an associate's degree in environmental management, worked in construction for 22 years before getting a job in the Hartland assessor's office in 2005. Hartman is both the assessor and the code enforcement officer in Hartland and works Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Fridays there. He works Mondays and Thursdays in Royalton.
