MIDDLEPORT — The Royalton town board will hold a special meeting at 6 p.m. Wednesday at the town hall, 5316 Royalton Center Road, to review the town's cemetery mowing contract and award a bid. The contract start date is April 1, according to Town Clerk Marie Little.
Royalton board will convene on Wednesday
This Week's Circulars
Obituaries
Most Popular
Articles
- Niagara County declares state of emergency; all school districts closed
- Police identify suspect killed in home invasion; find stolen vehicles
- 7 people in voluntary quarantine in Niagara County
- Tops confirms positive virus case at Williamsville headquarters
- Cuomo: 2 individuals under virus quarantine in Niagara County
- Niagara Falls rescue attempt cut short
- 'Joe the Barber' getting out of Lockport's hair
- Three COVID-19 cases confirmed in Erie County
- From Newfane to nationals: Heers puts on for the Panthers
- Are we ready to listen to the scientists yet?
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.