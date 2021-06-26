Niagara County fire investigators are looking into the cause of a Saturday afternoon house fire on Chestnut Ridge Road in Royalton.
The fire was reported about 12:30 p.m., according to the Niagara County Sheriff’s Office, and arriving deputies said all residents and pets had safely exited the home.
Fire crews from Terry’s Corners, Gosport, Wolcottsville, South Lockport, Middleport and Hartland fire companies responded and extinguished the fire. Firefighters noted heavy fire on the first floor of the home.
No injuries were reported. The residents are being assisted by friends and family.
Investigation into the cause of the fire is being conducted by the Niagara County Origin and Cause Team.
