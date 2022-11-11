An influx of tax funds from new development is pushing up what the Town of Royalton can take as tax levy and at the same time driving down the tax rate of its property owners.
The tax rate per $1,000 assessed property value is going down, Supervisor Dan Bragg said, from $4.01 per $1,000 assessed property value to $3.66 per $1,000 assessed property value. Bragg said the reason for this is "all the new houses" being built in the town.
“It’s new houses and that switching station is now online,” Bragg said, noting that the homes being built in Royalton have values close to “quarter-million” figures.
Those houses, plus the electric station on Dysinger Road, are adding funds to the tax levy for the town to bring the tax levy to $2.5 million, Bragg said.
Last year, the tax levy was $2.3 million for the 2022 Royalton budget.
Bragg said that another aspect in this year’s budget is that Royalton residents have not had their current homes reassessed by the town. That’s a project for a future year, and needs to be done, Bragg said, but in the meantime property owners can enjoy lower rates without the tradeoff of their homes going up in value. Because of that, Bragg said, that they will not be paying a higher tax bill.
Bragg said the secret of budget-making is managing money. He said that one of his goals is to build up reserves for each department rather than piling any unneeded funds into “one pot.”
“What does highway need? New trucks,” Bragg said. “So we have a fund for new trucks and any money left over from that goes into a reserve for trucks.”
Bragg said this practice actually saves money and amounts to good fiscal management. He noted that once these reserves get started, they can lower the amount of tax hikes in the future.
For now though, Bragg said his story is the same as any other town’s.
Fuel is going up, salt is going up, he said. Also health insurance has risen and union contracts stipulate 3% raises for highway, water and sewer workers. The Town Clerk is getting a 3% raise and the office workers are also getting between 2-3% raises, as well, according to negotiations.
“But no raise for (elected) officials,” he said.
A public hearing for Royalton's 2023 budget is set for 7 p.m. Monday at 5316 Royalton Center Rd., Royalton Town Hall. The town board will vote on the 2023 budget that night.
