MIDDLEPORT — By unanimous vote, the Royalton town planning board recommended rezoning 7691 Rochester Road as “light industrial” property, much to the frustration of a dozen or so rezoning opponents who assembled at the board’s Wednesday meeting.
Developer Kyle Brent sought the change for the property, which currently is zoned “residential/agricultural.” Previously, Brent’s attorney Corey Auerbach said Brent would use the property for storage, but during the Wednesday meeting it was said that manufacturing would occur there, in the form of packaging.
The Niagara County Planning Board also recommended the rezoning, Auerbach said.
Opponents of rezoning, many of them homeowners in the neighborhood, say they’re concerned about the potential impact on their property values.
During the public comment period in the planning board meeting, Brent briefly addressed the complaints that have been leveled against him since he decided to develop the property.
“People are throwing shade and saying that what we’re trying to do is dishonest, or that we’re slipping one by the goalie, or however you want to put it. That’s B.S,” he said.
After the board’s vote, rezoning opponents left the town hall quickly, seeming angered by the decision.
“We’ll see you in court!” John Villella declared as he walked out.
Andrew Karlak said he’s unhappy with the board’s decision and feels as though he and his neighbors were not heard.
“I don’t think the board listened to the people that surround the area. It was pretty unanimous that all of the neighboring people don’t want this to be rezoned,” Karlak said.
Chairman Kevin Covel defended the planning board’s decision, saying that Brent has a good record as a business owner.
“For what Brent wants, it needs to go through light industrial,” he said. “I see some of the concerns, but there was a bit of a misunderstanding, and hopefully this has been taken care of.”
Approval of the rezoning is up to the town board.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.