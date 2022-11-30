A decision to rezone a parcel in the Town of Royalton was made at a recent town board meeting. A local law, titled, “Rezone Property at 7691 Rochester Road from Residential/Agriculture and Business to Light Industrial,” was voted on after a public hearing on Nov. 14 and approved by an unanimous vote.
The road to the enacting the law was met with strong opposition
In September, after being tabled by the Royalton Town Board in March, the Royalton Planning Board recommended the rezoning despite the more than a dozen residents who voiced disapproval of the motion at its Sept. 28 meeting.
Opponents of the rezone said early in the process that while Kyle Brent, the owner of the property, maintains that he would use the land for storage, the newly rezoned property could end up being used for other purposes should Brent’s plans fall through.
Other complaints included concerns that “the view” was being destroyed and property values could drop.
In the end, Royalton Supervisor Dan Bragg said the rezoning was done properly.
“We did our due diligence,” Bragg said. “I’ve very satisfied … as long as the process was done the right way.”
