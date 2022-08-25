MIDDLEPORT — For months, a group of residents of the town of Royalton have voiced opposition to the proposed rezoning of a single property on the 7600 block of Rochester Road to “light industrial” from “residential/agricultural.” The proposal was on the table again at a town planning board meeting Wednesday, and the absence of the town assessor / code enforcement officer during the deliberations surfaced as a sore spot for those residents. Several residents complained Michael Hartman is frequently absent from town meetings.
Developer Kyle Brent is seeking the change of zoning for 7691 Rochester Road and has said he wants to use the property for storage.
Neighboring homeowners are worried how that rezoning could affect their property values.
Some have suggested Brent doesn’t need a zoning change to operate a storage business, and they wonder what could end up occupying the property in the future if it zoned light industrial.
Hartman should have been present at the Wednesday meeting to weigh in on these concerns and answer questions about Brent’s application, concerned residents said.
“There can’t be light, noise or dust coming from this property if it becomes light industrial, but if there is, then what do we do? Go to Mike Hartman?” Randy Palladino asked. “The town is paying him, and he’s not showing up to these meetings.”
Hartman did not respond to the Union-Sun & Journal’s request for a reply to that complaint Thursday.
Brent submitted a new application for rezoning of 7691 Rochester Road after withdrawing one earlier this year in the wake of staunch neighborhood opposition. Brent was present at the Wednesday meeting and declined to comment on the continued opposition afterward. Instead, his legal representative, Corey Auerbach, said Brent remains committed to developing the property and is seeking the planning board’s recommendation on rezoning, which ultimately is the town board’s call.
Palladino is outspoken in his belief that rezoning the property would be a mistake. He says he’s not worried about Brent or a storage business in the neighborhood, he’s concerned about the future.
“I’ve been continually coming to every board meeting to make sure when this was going to be brought back up. This board needs to know that there is opposition towards this being designated as light industrial, but not towards the project itself, or Kyle Brent,” Palladino said.
A board vote to table action on Brent’s request failed on a 2-2 vote after board member Heather Lewis recused herself. Chairman Kevin Covel said deliberations will continue at the planning board’s Sept. 28 meeting and Hartman will attend.
“There were several questions from the floor on this issue, and we on the board had some questions as well,” Covel said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.