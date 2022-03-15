MIDDLEPORT — A vote on a proposed zoning amendment was tabled again at the Royalton town board's Monday business meeting. The proposed rezoning of 7691 Rochester Road, Gasport, to light industrial from residential / agricultural, already was recommended by the town and county planning boards.
Community member Heather Lewis encouraged the board to approve the amendment, wielding poster-size graphics to illustrate her point.
Lewis stated that rezoning opponents from nearby Highland Drive claimed they don't want new development spoiling the existing view, then showed a picture of the nearby parcel that used to host Udder Delights ice cream shop. The picture shows an overgrown field and farming equipment that Lewis said had been there for more than 20 years.
“What I fail to understand is, what’s existing there now is all of this heavy machinery that has been there going back to 1994,” Lewis said. “This is in the direct line of sight of everybody's backyards. I’m just trying to understand how this is OK, yet a property that’s a quarter of a mile away from the back parcel lines of Highland Drive can’t control what they can do at their own property.”
Monday was the board's second time tabling a vote on the rezoning question. Board member Joshua Walker voted "no" to tabling.
“There was opposition to the way the current application process was done,” Walker said. “The thought would be that we would vote it down as it’s currently proposed, allow them to resubmit the process through paperwork, and then reintroduce the local law.”
Despite the tabling, town supervisor Daniel Bragg expressed confidence that progress is being made.
“There’s still a lot of discussion. I want to make sure that everything is covered, everything is done properly, and can address both sides of the coin here,” he said.
Kyle Brent, the owner of the property in question, declined to comment after the board meeting.
