MIDDLEPORT — On Monday, a resolution to approve a zoning amendment was tabled until next month’s Royalton town board meeting. The vote on the law was originally scheduled for that night.
The law would allow rezoning of 7691 Rochester Road, Gasport, from residential/agricultural to light industrial. According to Royalton councilman Josh Walker, the current property owners want to set up storage units on the land, along with two potential buildings which could be permitted under the light industrial designation.
Residents near the property had recently been reaching out to members of the Royalton town board to voice opposition to the rezoning, asking for clarification on the definition of “light industry.”
“Primarily, it was the unknown,” said Walker. “It was the fact that there was no clarification on the exact intention of what the rezoning was for. Once you clarify it as light industrial, then there’s nothing to prohibit them from going to the farthest end of what light industry would include.”
Postponing the vote was recommended by town supervisor Daniel Bragg, who stated he wanted to know more before putting the rezoning motion to a vote. Bragg’s suggestion initially wasn’t taken by the board, though they later changed their minds after no motion could be reached to vote on the law.
“I didn’t think that we had enough information.” said Bragg. Wwe’re not sure yet, and we want to make sure that our vote is correct.”
Bragg stated that if there’s any information that can help sway the decision, it should be sent to the town clerk’s office. The proposed law will be up again for a vote at the next town board meeting on March 14.
