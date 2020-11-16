The Town of Royalton is expected to finalize a 2021 budget that holds the line on property taxes.
The town will hold a public hearing at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday on the 2021 budget which will then be followed directly by a special meeting to finalize the spending plan.
Supervisor Daniel Bragg said the finalized budget is “very close” to his tentative budget which puts the tax rate at $3.93 per $1,000 of assessed property value, the same as the 2020 budget.
The total expense to the town in the 2020 budget was $6.46 million, $77,756 less than the 2021 tentative budget, which is at $6.56 million. The funds needed from the tax base is $3.37 million, approximately $30,000 more than last year’s $3.34 million.
No services were cut and the tentative budget has grown within the state’s 2% tax cap.
Bragg said there were some changes, line-by-line, but, “Nothing drastic.”
One of the major factors in the budget is a 20% cut of state funds, as Bragg told a US&J reporter earlier in the process, and having to plan for that cut every budget from this year on.
“If you think you’re getting, let’s say $200, and you do $200 worth of work, but only get $180 back, are you going to do $200 of work again?” he said. “No, you’re going to anticipate how much work can be done with just $180.”
