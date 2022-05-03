The Town of Royalton is preparing to honor its Hometown Heroes at a banner unveiling set for Sunday.
The preview will reveal the banners honoring 51 members of the Royalton community who’ve served in the armed forces, from the Civil War to present day. It's the first time that the Town of Royalton has hosted a Hometown Heroes banner event. Due to increased interest, the town put a committee together to plan it out, and sent out information on how to apply.
Families who’ve purchased banners will be receiving booklets at the event on Sunday which will have descriptions of each person being honored. The banners will be put on display throughout the town (exclusive of the village of Middleport, which has its own banner program) on Memorial Day and will remain on display until Labor Day.
The unveiling will take place at the Gasport fire hall, 8421 State St., and the banners will be on display from 2 to 4 p.m.
