The Town of Royalton is preparing to honor its Hometown Heroes at a banner unveiling set for Sunday.
The preview will reveal the banners honoring 51 members of the Royalton community who’ve served in the armed forces, from the Civil War to present day. It's the first time that Royalton has hosted a Hometown Heroes banner event. Due to increased interest, the town put a committee together to plan it out, and sent out info on how to apply.
Families who’ve purchased banners will be receiving booklets at the event on Sunday, which will have descriptions of each person being honored. The banners will be put on display throughout the town of Royalton on Memorial Day later this month, and will remain on display until Labor Day in September.
No banners will be put up in the Village of Middleport, as they will only be on display within the town of Royalton. The unveiling will occur at the Gasport Fire Hall, 8421 State St., and the banners will be on display from 2 to 4 p.m.
