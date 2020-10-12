In March, the Royalton town board held public hearings on term extensions — from two-year to four-year terms — for town supervisor and highway superintendent. This is the second set of public hearings for the two laws in two years, as in May 2019 the town board voted unanimously for the extensions, just as they did in March, after no public comment was made for any of public hearings held on the two new laws.
The two ballot propositions were slated to go to voter referendum in November 2019 but as Town Clerk Marie Little noted, it never got there.
“It was supposed to go through last year, but I had a car accident,” she said. “The process wasn’t finished and it didn’t go on the ballot.”
The two laws propose the Supervisor of the Town’s term of office, as well as the Town Highway Superintendent’s term of office, to be extended from two to four years, starting Jan. 1, 2022. The current holders of the two office’s, Supervisor Daniel Bragg and Superintendent James Spark, will be leaving their positions before the laws go into effect if the budget propositions are voted in.
Extension for term limits for the supervisor’s and highway superintendent’s was vote down by a slim margin in 2008, even as measures to increase the terms of the town clerk and tax collector were approved. The issue was left until 2019 when town board member Carol Wittcop said the request was made by the highway superintendent to extend his term, because running every two years gets “pricey.”
“They (the term extensions) will be on the ballot this year,” Little said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.