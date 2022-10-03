MIDDLEPORT — The Royalton town board will hold a special meeting at 6 p.m. Wednesday at the town hall, 5316 Royalton Center Road, for presentation of the tentative 2023 town budget by Town Clerk Marie Little.
Royalton town budget to be presented on Wednesday
Trending Recipes
This Week's Circulars
Most Popular
Articles
- EDITIORIAL: U.S. needs to drop Covid requirements at border
- Pay to play charges dog Hochul in final weeks of election season
- Pair of fires destroy Washburn Street building
- Goodbye and good luck Gordie Harper
- Karmyne, Kyree Jones use unrelenting twin competition to anchor Lockport defense
- Falls man acquitted by jury in Gluck Park murder case
- Lockports new officers in the field share their thoughts on the job
- Niagara Falls school board, community outraged by North Tonawanda response to racial incident
- Locktoberfest returns on Saturday
- The cats are coming back to Lock City Books
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.