The Royalton town board has authorized reopening of the town hall next Monday.
The town hall has been closed since Dec. 17, due to a sharp increase in the number of COVID-19 cases across Niagara County.
"We've been lucky that no one in our town hall or any of our departments have gotten sick," Town Clerk Marie Little observed during the board's Wednesday virtual work session.
Also on Monday, a special meeting has been scheduled for 5:30 p.m. so that town department heads and the town board can discuss various issues in person.
