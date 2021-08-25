Royalton woman was killed in head-on crash

MIDDLEPORT — The Niagara County Sheriff's Office on Wednesday afternoon released the names of the drivers involved in a fatal, head-on collision on Royalton Center Road.
Linda Drum, 58, a town of Royalton resident, was pronounced dead at the scene of the 1:18 p.m. Tuesday crash in front of 4955 Royalton Center Road.
According to the sheriff's office, Drum's southbound vehicle crossed the center line and hit a northbound vehicle head on.
The driver of the northbound vehicle, Joshua Riley, 18, of Albion, was taken to Eastern Niagara Hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries.
On Wednesday, the accident remained under review by the sheriff’s Accident Investigation Unit.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.