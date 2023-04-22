People are lining up in front of their local record stores across the country this morning.
Not long ago, vinyl records were regarded as antiques or relics, but in the past decade or so, there has been a cultural shift.
Music enthusiasts of all ages and genres are experiencing a reignited interest in collecting and playing vinyl.
The numbers show it, too. According to the Recording Industry Association’s 2022 year-end report, vinyl outsold CDs last year for the first time since 1987 and has continued to do so this year, racking up a sales total of $1.2 billion.
Record Store Day, a celebration geared towards local and independent record stores, has been growing right alongside vinyl’s new popularity.
“It’s the world’s largest one day music event,” Record Store Day coordinator Rick Johnson said.
Usually held on the third or fourth Saturday in April, Record Store Day encourages record stores to carry exclusive vinyl releases from artists as diverse as Taylor Swift, Miles Davis, the Grateful Dead and nearly everything in between.
Several of these releases are only available today and can only be purchased at participating local, independent record stores. Johnson said this circumvents bigger corporations and online sales and serves as a big boost to independent record retailers.
“It’s not going to be at Target, it’s not going to be at Walmart,” Johnson said. “The kids have to come to Record Store Day to get it.”
Jessica Berry, owner of Daredevil Records in Niagara Falls, is taking part in Record Store Day for the first time, after the store’s late 2022 opening.
Berry said she plans to give away special RSD-themed Boston crème doughnuts from a Niagara Falls staple, Frankie’s Doughnuts, and coffee to the first few dozen people in line before her store opens.
“Seeing the store super busy like our grand opening is what I want to see most,” she said.
Berry is familiar with Record Store Day as a consumer and said it was one of her inspirations for launching her own business.
“I really thought about doing a record store because of Record Store Day and watching the energy,” Berry said. “I went around three or four stores in Toronto and was in line for about an hour and a half before they opened. It’s kind of a cool vibe to talk in line with other people.”
On Thursday afternoon, Berry was in her store opening boxes containing the exclusive albums that will be for sale today. She was not allowed to sell them ahead of time or stash any away, she said. As an official RSD participating store, she had to sign a pledge to not sell the releases prematurely or at significantly higher prices.
“We’ve always wanted to create a community of stores that act in the way that they should follow the golden rule and are good to their customers,” Johnson, the RSD coordinator, said.
Johnson and Berry both highlighted Taylor Swift’s “folklore: the long pond studio sessions” as perhaps the most anticipated release coming this year. A total of 75,000 records will be pressed. This is more than the usual number of records pressed for most RSD releases, which typically ranges between 400 and 2,500 copies.
Johnson said this was due to anticipated increased demand for Swift’s records. He also noted that pairing with popular artists such as Swift could be a big boost for independently owned stores.
“I’m hoping that this is going to bring in a lot of younger vinyl buyers and younger music lovers that are going to hopefully turn into Record Store Day fans and independent record store fans,” he said.
While some releases will be hot sellers, Berry said one of the more difficult parts of taking part in RSD for the first time is figuring out how much product to order and wondering whether she will get all the releases she ordered from the distributors.
“It’s like the stock market. You have to speculate,” she said.
Johnson cautioned stores not to acquire an overabundant amount of inventory.
“I always encourage them to be conservative, and don’t over-order,” Johnson said. “Because if you’re stuck with something that you can’t get rid of, that eliminates a lot of the profit on stuff that you did sell.”
Berry said her customers were her biggest sounding board on what releases to order. She hopes that while they’re in her store today, they’ll also buy other records and hang around at the store’s listening lounge.
“That’s what I’m excited to see is if they come back to hang out and show me what they got throughout out the day,” she said.
Similarly, Johnson encourages people to hang around their record store after they shop.
“Try to make a day of it. Meet new people and discover new music because that’s really what it’s about,” he said.
Approximately 1,400 independent record stores across the United States are participating in RSD. To get the list of stores and exclusive releases, visit https://recordstoreday.com.
