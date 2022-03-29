Lockport-based RubberForm Recycled Products has been awarded a 410 kilowatt allocation of low-cost Niagara hydropower to support a $2 million capital investment in expanded recycling operations.
Governor Kathy Hochul's office announced three Niagara Power Project allocations approved by the New York Power Authority board of directors on Tuesday.
Rubberform, a manufacturer of products made from recycled rubber and plastics for various industries, pitched creation of nine new full-time jobs with expansion, which would bring its total full-time employment to 30.
Also approved for low-cost Niagara hydropower allocations were:
— Buffalo-based Chocolate Delivery Systems, 4.2 megawatts for a $26 million expansion project to significantly increase its production capabilities. The manufacturer of chocolate and confectionary products currently employs almost 100 people and would add 91 new, full-time permanent positions.
— Ontario, Canada-based Worksport, 430 kilowatts in support of the company's first U.S. production facility in West Seneca, where the TerraVis line of tonneau covers for truck beds would be produced. The covers are integrated with solar panels to allow charging of electric vehicles or electricity storage. Twenty permanent full-time jobs are associated with the plant.
Low-cost Niagara hydropower is available to companies within a 30-mile radius of the Niagara Power Project as well as businesses in Chautauqua County.
