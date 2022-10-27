The city has been ordered to make Richelle Pasceri “whole” following a court decision regarding the former Lockport city clerk’s firing on April 1, 2020.
After a two-year wait as the city appealed the decision of Supreme Court Judge Ralph Boniello, the issue was finally put in front of Arbitrator Doug Bantle, who ruled there was not enough cause to fire Pasceri, as per her contract with the city through her union.
Bob McLennan of the Office & Professional Employees International Union (OPEIU) Local 153 said that the city challenged Pasceri’s right to be a part of the bargaining unit when it fired her, which ultimately failed.
“The contract they signed very clearly states that the City Clerk is part of the bargaining unit,” McLennan said. “I warned the mayor of this. She was going down the wrong path and this was going to cost the taxpayers a lot of money.”
While Bantle did not enter a monetary amount to compensate Pasceri, he did make the final settlement part of his jurisdiction.
McLennan said the number could be over $250,000, taking into account all benefits and backpay Pasceri missed after being fired. He also noted Pasceri could receive lifetime health insurance on the city’s dime.
Mayor Michelle Roman said she believes the amount ultimately paid out to Pasceri will be significantly less that $250,000, because to make her “whole” the amount would only supplement any income she made during that time after she was fired until the end of her term.
Roman also commented on Pasceri’s removal.
“I came into office wanting to do good for the community and had no intention to remove anyone from their position,” Roman said. “But I needed the city to be able to function and when that became impossible, then I had to remove the former city clerk.”
Deputy Counsel Jason Cafarella said the city followed the City Charter when it decided to fire Pasceri.
“The city’s position is that the City Clerk is an appointed position and the removal of the City Clerk is possible as listed in the City Charter,” Cafarella said.
Before moving to litigation, McLennan said he brought the issue in front of the Personnel Committee, chaired by Kelly VandeMark, that unanimously voted to recommend Roman drop the matter and return Pasceri to her post immediately. However, this warning was also unheeded.
“The mayor is not bound to follow the committee,” McLennan said. “All they can do is recommend.”
Arbitration was conducted on three dates: May 17, June 21 and June 22. Relevant facts included the notice of Pasceri’s removal, her response denying those allegations, and the Collective Bargaining Agreement between the City of Lockport and Department Head Association dated Jan. 24, 2018.
“It is clear that Mrs. Pasceri has been discriminated against due to her political affiliation and her backing of your opponent in the 2018 election,” Jason Dool, president of the Department Head Association, wrote in a Notice of Grievance on April 16, 2020 to Roman.
Cafarella responded to the grievance on April 30, 2020.
“The former City Clerk was removed from her position in accordance with the City Charter,” he wrote. “As you know the City Clerk is appointed by the Mayor, for five-year terms and the Mayor has the power to remove any City Officer, including the City Clerk.”
Bantle ultimately found the city to be in the wrong.
“This Arbitrator finds that the Grievant, Ms. Pasceri should be made ‘whole,’ as requested,” Bantle wrote. “Therefore, Ms. Pasceri should receive the salary and all benefits she would have earned if she had not been terminated.
“The Arbitrator retains jurisdiction but only in regard to the ‘make whole’ remedy. That is my Award.”
Common Council President Paul Beakman said that the situation with Pasceri was a personnel matter and he could not comment on it.
