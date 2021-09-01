Running for Judy

Over the weekend a young man named Zechariah Cartledge visited the family of Judy Spencer, a firefighter who lost her life in the line of duty, with a red-stripe first responders flag in honor of her service and ultimate sacrifice.
In a recent phone interview, Cartledge said he had started running in 5Ks about three years ago, as a hobby. Some of those 5Ks were sponsored for first responders, which he said made him want to do something entirely for them.
“In 2019 I started to talk to first responders that I knew and tell them the idea that I had to run for fallen first responders whenever one is lost in the line of duty,” Cartledge said. “They thought it was a great idea. So, I started running one mile for each fallen first responder of the United States and territories. Since then, I’ve been doing the runs. I’ve done just shy of 1,000 miles.”
Cartledge said that having the chance to personally visit the hometown of Judy Spencer was an honor.
“Usually I don’t hand deliver it, but knowing we just ran for her a few days ago and our route was taking us right past her department, we thought wouldn’t it be great if we could stop by and see how they’re doing,” he said. “I always love when I get to meet the department and family personally, because it just shows what I’m doing is helping out a lot of people.”
Sheriff Mike Filicetti also met the young man and said he was very impressed by his mission and his dedication to it.
“He’s a pretty amazing kid, he ran in honor of Judy Spencer in Hartland Fire and we were notified he was coming to Hartland to present the family with the flag,” Filicetti said. “So, we heard he was an aviation buff of sorts and somebody said, ‘Do you think you could get the helicopter to pick him up?’ and I said, ‘Absolutely, let’s do it.’ So, we got our helicopter out there and met the young man, he’s an amazing kid, and we took him up around Niagara Falls, he got to see the sights from the helicopter and that was his excitement in Niagara County.”
For Cartledge the it was his first chance to see Canada.
“It was great!” he said. “It was my first time there. I got to see Niagara Falls from the helicopter and it was fun. Then we landed then drove the fire truck to the actual Falls.”
“It was really about honoring Judy Spencer and thanking this young man for what he does for our fallen whether it’s police or fire,” Filicetti said. “It’s an amazing thing he does honoring each fallen officer … and for us to take a half hour out of our time to do something for him is certainly well deserved.”
“It was definitely a great experience and definitely a great community that I hope will be able to heal quickly,” Cartledge said.
More information about Running 4 Heroes Inc. and Cartledge visit https://running4heroes.org/.
