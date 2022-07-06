The nature of personal greatness varies from person to person, and Lockport native Brett Sobieraski has found his own method to it. He now is looking to share his thoughts on this with the world in his recently published book, Gray Man: An Average Man’s Journey to Personal Greatness. The book is about being able to find one’s own personal greatness despite averageness, and Sobieraski defines it through his own experiences.
“I was a person with very limited athletic potential when I was a young man,” Sobieraski said. “I smoked for 16 years, about two packs a day. I was unhealthy and didn’t work out.”
Sobieraski lived in Lockport for 26 years, and spent almost four of those years employed as an officer at Lockport Police Department. In 1992, he relocated to Rochester where he joined that city’s police force. He would stay on the Rochester force until he decided to retire in 2020. He has since been traveling, doing competitive athletic events, and made an unsuccessful bid for Orleans County Sheriff in 2019.
The title of his book, Gray Man, is in reference to experience Sobieraski has had as a police physical fitness trainer. While there are individuals who overperform and underperform, those in the middle are often the most overlooked. He refers to these people as gray people, and feels that he was also in this average position as well.
“I would know the top people who performed, and the bottom people who performed, but there were all these people in the middle that I really didn’t get to know, that were average and blended in,” Sobieraski said. “A shortcoming in my teaching was that I would overlook all these people, but they also needed help, guidance and support. So I worked really hard after that to get to know those people.”
Sobieraski references the various runs he’s gone on since he retired from police work as how he came to his own understanding of personal greatness. He initially became interested in running in 2011 when a friend asked him to help pace him during the Beast of Burden 100 Mile Ultramarathon. After witnessing the marathon, Sobieraski was intrigued enough to want to try it himself.
“I was just fascinated by it,” Sobieraski said. “We showed up at 2 a.m. and saw these people coming down the canal path, because you start in Lockport and go to Middleport, turn around and come back, and do that loop four times. Without context I thought that maybe I could do the whole thing.”
Sobieraski attempted the ultramarathon for the first time the following year. He often tries to do two big competitive runs like this per year, and most recently ran the Mind the Ducks 12-hour ultramarathon in Rochester.
Sobieraski also swam across Lake Ontario in 2015, from Old Fort Niagara to the Toronto airport, an endeavor that took more than 21 hours. He did this as a fundraiser for the charity All In All The Time, and managed to raise more than $8,000. He considers this to be one of the most difficult things he’s ever done.
“If you get tired of running, you can walk or stop and sit down,” Sobieraski said. “Here, if I were to stop swimming I would drown. The water in the middle of the lake got really rough. It got really cold even for August, and I got hypothermia. It was like I could feel the water sucking the life out of me.”
Sobieraski would then post about his experiences in long-form on social media.
“I would detail my adventures in ultramarathoning and swimming on social media in two- and three-part chapters,” he said. “People were saying I should put this in a book.”
He initially tried to produce a book based on these stories six years ago, then abandoned the idea. Only upon rediscovering his old work last winter did he decide to go back to it.
To Sobieraski, personal greatness is often achieved when accomplishing personal goals that you otherwise might have believed to be impossible, but can be done through sacrifice and mental fortitude. A personal story he used to emphasize this is how he built his own house, and how despite the difficulties he endured when building it, he felt incredibly satisfied when it was completed.
“I could persevere, and sacrifice, and feel great in my own skin when I was done,” Sobieraski said.
Sobieraski’s book is self published, and can be found on Amazon, but he is also looking for locally owned bookstores to carry it. It is already being sold at Liftbridge Books in Brockport and The Author’s Note in Medina.
