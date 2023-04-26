ALBANY — In 2007, after 63-year-old Albert Langner was found frozen to death following a roadway mishap in Essex County, his widow told authorities she had frantically dialed 911 from her cell phone but could not get a signal.
There was no cell coverage in that area, though it was along Interstate 87.
Call boxes were installed in some locations along the highway, but some have since been removed by the state.
And cellular coverage dead zones across rural regions of the state remained — thousands of them.
In 2016, nine years after Langner’s dead, U.S. Sen. Charles Schumer, D-NY, issued a report noting his office had determined the state had more than 4,000 cellular dead zones, and called on the telecommunications industry to come up with a solution to fix the problem.
But the problems remained, with the state government more interested in expanding high-speed broadband coverage, and later assisting the electric vehicle industry by focusing on building out a network of electric charging stations at scores of locations.
In 2021, a state panel dubbed the Upstate Cellular Coverage Task Force, along with Empire State Development, concluded in a lengthy report that the state has major gaps in cellular coverage — something residents of rural regions had long known — and estimated providing full coverage would cost about $700 million.
Nearly two years after that report was issued, cellular coverage gaps remain.
With the tragic death of Albert Langner long faded from the headlines, residents of the North Country were served another grim reminder of the inability to make 911 calls in some regions following the shooting death of 20-year-old Kaylin Gillis earlier this month in Washington County.
Gillis was a passenger in a car whose occupants got lost looking for a house and turned into the wrong driveway, authorities say. The homeowner responded by exiting his house and shooting into the vehicle, fatally striking the young woman.
The driver of the car was unable to get medical help or police because his cell phone had no coverage.
State Sen. Dan Stec, R-Queensbury, said the incident underscores the important role of cell phones today on two fronts, suggesting Gillis and her friends, were they able to get a signal, would have used a mapping app to get to their destination and thus they wouldn’t have gone to the wrong house, and further, they would have been able to complete a 911 call when they made it had a tower been within range.
“Clearly, the dead zone contributed to them being lost and in the wrong driveway at the wrong time,” said Stec, whose constituents include members of the shooting victim’s family.
Closing the cell coverage gaps should be a top public safety priority for the state government, Stec said.
“We, as a state, need to find a way to make it attractive for the carriers, through carrot or stick, to increase and improve everybody’s coverage,” he added.
The coverage gaps are spread across rural regions, though some of the biggest gaps are in the hilly Catskills and Adirondack areas.
Delaware County Sheriff Craig DuMond, whose deputies patrol thousands of miles of rural roads in an area that includes a portion of the New York City watershed territory, said the coverage gaps present a major public safety concern because if a person is in desperate need of emergency help, the assistance cannot be rendered if the call is not going through to a dispatcher.
DuMond, who resides in a rural town, noted he gets no cell coverage at his home, though his broadband coverage allows his phone to connect through wi-fi. Several other rural New York residents say they only use their cell phones at home for wi-fi calling because that is the only way they can communicate with the devices.
DuMond said the county recently spent an estimated $25 million to upgrade emergency communications radio equipment and towers for the gear. But when cell carriers were invited to use the towers for their own equipment, none accepted the offer.
“The situation with cell coverage in Delaware County is very bad,” DuMond said. “If we’re lucky, we have maybe 60% of the county covered while 40% is completely in the dark. The state is not taking this very seriously, although it’s a very serious concern here.”
The 2021 report from the upstate cellular task force suggested some of the gaps could be closed in concert with FirstNet, a national high-speed wireless broadband network built by AT&T solely for use by first responders such as police, firefighters and medical personnel.
That report put the cost to cover all interstate, U.S. and state highways, as well as major county and local roads in upstate New York, at $610 million.
The state Public Service Commission says it does not regulate cellular companies, noting the Federal Communications Commission has that role.
In her initial reaction to the death of Kaylin Gillis, Gov. Kathy Hochul tweeted: “We must put an end to this senseless gun violence.”
While the governor did not then address the cell coverage gaps, she was asked about them this week at a news conference.
“Yes, we are very focused on improving cell service all over the state. I don’t ever want to have a situation where someone can’t get the help that they should have under such a horrific circumstance. And you know, our prayers and thoughts are with that family, and my God, it is so frightening to think that this young woman and her friends had a night out in the town, and it ended up in tragedy for the family. And so we’re focused on that very much so.”
Andrew Gillis, the slain woman’s father, suggested last week his daughter may not have died had there been no coverage gap, telling reporters it “could have been the difference between a first responder getting there to be able to save my daughter.”
On a related front, Schumer traveled to upstate Oneida County this month to pressure a major cellular company, Verizon, to remedy a dead zone affecting residents and businesses in New Hartford, noting the company’s coverage map suggested the area has full coverage despite numerous cellular users having their calls dropped.
In a letter to a Verizon executive, Schumer said: “Quality wireless service has become an essential part of modern U.S. infrastructure, just like water, housing and clean air. Customers rely on the coverage maps advertised by the carriers to make their purchasing decisions.”
Verizon responded to Schumer’s criticism by stating it “continually invests in our network to provide the best-in-class experience our customers deserve. In fact, we’re in the middle of one of the biggest network upgrades in our company’s history.”
In sparsely populated rural regions such as Hebron, Stec said, the telecommunications industry has refrained from making large investments because they don’t see a return that will justify such an effort.
Stec said the state government should consider forming a public-private partnership with the cellular industry to address the gaps.
“The companies need to cooperate with the public, the government and with each other,” said Stec, suggesting there is a potential for the companies to locate their equipment on the towers of a competitor, to expand service in ways that will benefit their consumers.
Meanwhile, two years after the task force report issued its recommendations and 16 years after the death of Albert Langner off the Northway, the state has no specific plan for closing the gaps.
