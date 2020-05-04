School districts across New York state might face a cut in state aid as much as 20 percent if further federal stimulus money is withheld from New York state, and local district leaders feel the cuts could seriously challenge their operations.
Newfane Superintendent Michael Baumann said the school board delayed adoption of its budget to see if a clearer picture would be given on the fate of state aid, but noted the cut wouldn't impact the budget this year. He anticipates that the reserve that was built into the budget "as a cushion" for any unexpected spending will now have to be used to "make ends meet."
Baumann said the district was already expected staff reductions, but that was based on the district's dwindling enrollment.
If the state aid funding is cut, Newfane would look at significantly increasing reserve usage.
"We're okay with reserves for a year. Once we start spending it that is a short road to disaster if we don't start making some significant cuts ... the following year we're probably going to end up having to cut staff, increase class sizes," Baumann said.
Royalton-Hartland Superintendent Henry Stopinski said a 20 percent reduction for his district would mean $3.8 million in lost state aid.
He said if that happened it would require all possibilities to be looked at.
"Typically when these type of situations happen, if you have to reduce that we try to do that through attrition. Start by not filling new positions. That would be the first thing you would look at. the second thing would be to look at folks that may have retired and then you make a decision on that. And then you take a look at where the needs are," Stopinski said.
Another topic popping up at a state level is the state education department encouraging some districts to consider if merging is possible, according to Orlean-Niagara BOCES Superintendent Clark Godshall.
Godshall said the idea sounds good, but there is a lot of complications that a merger would create.
"You might get rid of a few superintendents, a few administrators, but then you've got the geographic distance. You might add cost on transportation or have to add to a bus route," Godshall said.
Baumann noted in rural communities, like Newfane, there is a lot of identity tied to the district.
"Especially in our region there is an awful lot of identity tied to the school district. For Newfane to go merge with some other district are we going to give up our Panther identity, or could you ask Barker to give up their identity or Wilson or any of these other districts," Baumann said.
Stopinski echoed both leader's thoughts.
"On paper it looks like a real simple thing to do, but in reality it's very very hard," Stopinski said.
Godshall said the thing to look at more seriously might be more shared staff or services through organizations like BOCES.
