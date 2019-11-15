Vincent T. Shivers, of Lexington, South Carolina, appeared before a Niagara County Court judge Friday and agreed to be extradited to his hometown on charges that he shot a woman to death in his home Sept. 2.
Shivers, 50, is accused of shooting Roselynn W. Cedeno, 45, of Lexington, multiple times in his home in northern Lexington, a suburb west of Columbia, South Carolina. The Lexington Sun reported Shivers was a finance director for a Columbia camping retail store, and Cedeno was his girlfriend.
U.S. Marshals, Canadian border agents and Toronto police arrested Shivers Sept. 5 at the Toronto Pearson International Airport, where he was waiting to board a flight to London. He is facing charges of murder, weapons possession during a violent crime and manufacturing methamphetamine, according to defense attorney Joseph Catalano.
Catalano said he did not know the basis of the meth charge.
Shivers was extradited to the custody of the Niagara County Sheriff's Office Oct. 29. He appeared before Judge Matthew J. Murphy III Friday and waived his right to an extradition hearing, in which a defendant may dispute he or she is the person named in an arrest warrant.
Though Shivers said he disputed for the basis for the warrant, he acknowledged he is the man wanted by the Lexington County Sheriff's Department.
