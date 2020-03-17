Sabres release info on game attendee who tested positive

The Buffalo Sabres say the relative of employee who recently tested positive for COVID-19 out of state attended a game in Western New York on March 5.
The NHL franchise issued a statement on the matter on Tuesday, indicating that the diagnosed individual, who does not live in Western New York, is receiving care and is in isolation outside of New York state. According to the Sabres, the individual visited Buffalo between March 5 and 6, returned home and did not show any symptoms until several days after leaving New York.
"The individual was asymptomatic when they attended the Buffalo Sabres game on March 5 and sat in Section 211," the Sabres said in the team's statement. "We have been in contact with the Erie County Department of Health and they advised us that based on CDC guidelines this asymptomatic individual would likely not be infectious during the game."
The team noted that the Erie County Department of Health continues to advise all county residents that they should assume they have been exposed to COVID-19 in the recent past and to monitor symptoms of fever, cough or shortness of breath. They advise residents to call their doctors for medical advice.
"We are supporting the family member in all ways possible and would like to thank them for their open communication with Sabres management and wish them a speedy recovery," the statement reads. "The health and well-being of our employees and community is our top priority. The areas within KeyBank Center that this individual came in contact with were previously cleaned and will continue to be cleaned pursuant to CDC standards."
"Together, we will get through this challenging situation," the statement concluded.
