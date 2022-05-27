Local law enforcement agencies across Niagara County say they will be out in force this weekend to keep the roadways safe.
And first responders are also offering tips to keep folks safe at home during the summer season.
Niagara County Sheriff Michael J. Filicetti said Friday that all the county's law enforcement agencies will be participating in a special detail designed to raise awareness about the dangers of impaired driving. The program is part of a statewide STOP-DWI High Visibility Engagement Campaign.
The campaign began on Friday and will continue through Tuesday.
It will feature saturation patrols designed to make drivers both aware of the dangers of impaired driving and to conduct enforcement actions where necessary. The campaign will also be conducted during the July 4th, Labor Day, Halloween, Thanksgiving and Christmas holidays.
"While STOP-DWI efforts across New York have led to significant reductions in the numbers of alcohol and drug-related fatalities, still too many lives are being lost because of crashes caused by drunk or impaired drivers," Filicetti said. "Highly visible, highly publicized efforts like the STOP-DWI High Visibility Engagement Campaign aim to further reduce the incidence of drunk and impaired driving."
While local law enforcement is stepping up its work on the roads, local first responders are offering what they say are lifesaving safety tips for the summer season.
With warm, sunny weather forecast for the Memorial Day weekend, the Firefighters Association of the State of New York (FASNY) is offering a blueprint to avoid accidents and injuries.
The National Fire Protection Association (NFPA) says an average of 19,700 patients per year end up in emergency rooms because of injuries involving their outdoor grills. Nearly half of those injuries were thermal burns, including burns from both fire and contact with hot objects.
NFPA says grills are involved in an average of 8,900 home fires a year, including 3,900 structure fires and 4,900 outdoor fires.
“We want all New Yorkers to enjoy the warm weather outdoors, but we also want them to be safe," FASNY President John P. Farrell said. "Keep an eye on your grill, your kids, and stay aware of your surroundings."
The FASNY chief also urged people not to hesitate to call their local fire department in teh event of an emergency.
"A few minutes can make a big difference,” Farrell said.
Nationwide, children under the age five account for an average of 2,000 contact-type burns per year. Those burns typically occur when someone bumps into, touches or falls into a grill, grill parts or hot coals.
FASNY recommends keeping your grill away from your house, flammable objects and in a location with low foot traffic to limit the risk of contact with the grill’s hot surfaces.
Tips from the NFPA and FASNY:
Propane and charcoal BBQ grills should only be used outdoors.
The grill should be placed well away from the home, deck railings and out from under eaves and overhanging branches.
Keep children and pets at least three feet away from the grill area.
Keep your grill clean by removing grease or fat buildup from the grills and in trays below the grill.
Never leave your grill unattended.
Always make sure your gas grill lid is open before lighting it.
