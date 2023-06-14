Investigators are still searching for answers as to what caused the boat used by Lockport Cave & Under Ground Boat Ride to capsize on Monday morning.
While investigation by local, county and state agencies continues, precautions taken by the attraction’s operators to ensure passengers’ safety remain unknown. Questions are also being raised as to who is responsible for overseeing and regulating attractions like Lockport Cave.
Lockport city officials said they are not responsible for inspecting or registering the boat and are unsure who would be.
William Kelley of U.S. Coast Guard in the Buffalo Sector told the Union-Sun & Journal that they are not responsible for regulating or inspecting the vessel since the Lockport Cave, an old hydraulic raceway, is not located in federally navigable waters.
A statement from New York Governor Kathy Hochul’s office, obtained by WKBW-TV, said there are no state agencies that register or inspect vessels operated in a place like the Lockport Cave.
Questions about previous incidents at the attraction surfaced as the Associated Press reported on a 2015 incident in which clients and staff of the former Baker Victory Services ended up in the water when their boat flipped.
There was uncertainty whether that incident had been reported to authorities, but Lockport Police Chief Steve Abbott cleared it up Wednesday, telling the Common Council that an incident report was filed by the New York State Thruway Authority, which had jurisdiction over the Erie Canal at the time. New York Power Authority now has that jurisdiction, as overseer of the state Canal Corporation.
Abbott said the reason the city did not immediately know about the 2015 incident is, the details were given in an incident report, and he had been looking through case reports.
“I was looking for (a report in) cases so I missed it,” Abbott said. “We did have an event and are reaching out to anybody who was involved in that. We’ve already made contact with several people. That is going to be added to this investigation as well.”
Separately, New York State Electric & Gas removed the electrical meter from Lockport Cave on Tuesday, following an inspection by the city’s chief building inspector, Jason Dool.
Dool said police contacted him during their investigation inside the cave, over concerns that electric service had been installed improperly.
Dool said he went to the cave and observed several misplaced wires and a conduit underwater, but he didn’t know whether water is normally in the part of the cave where the conduit was found. He said he contacted the owners and was told the electrical issues will be addressed.
Co-owner Clancy Burkwit could not be reached for comment on Wednesday.
