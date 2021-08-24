Sales tax collections in New York state and Niagara County continued to show a strong rebound in July.
State Comptroller Thomas DiNapoli has announced that local government sales tax revenue in July increased by more than 21% over the same month in 2020. It's the fourth consecutive month in which tax collections exceeded 2020 results.
Statewide, July collections totaled close to $1.6 billion, up $276 million from July 2020.
“Last month’s impressive sales tax performance reflects this year’s strengthening economy and positive jobs numbers,” DiNapoli said. “Overall collections around this time last year were severely weakened by the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic. New York’s local governments are seeing much stronger collections in 2021."
The comptroller's optimistic outlook was echoed by Niagara County Manager Rick Updegrove.
"Our experience with July (sales tax collections) is consistent with the state's experience," Updegrove said. "I think the numbers are a reason for optimism. We're trending in the right direction."
Updegrove said the county experienced "around 20% growth" in sales tax collections from January to July of this year when compared to the same period in 2020. Much of that growth was fueled by a 46% increase in sales tax revenue in the second quarter (April, May and June).
"The second quarter (of 2021) is a reflection, in part, of how bad things were in the second quarter of 2020," Updegrove observed.
Sales tax collections plummeted in April 2020 as the coronavirus pandemic took hold and remained depressed for much of the year.
Updegrove said the 2021 rebound is driven by four major categories of spending.
"First it's the internet, then it's auto sales," he said. "Third would be building materials and supplies and then general merchandise, especially at the super centers like Sam's Club and Walmart."
Updegrove said he did see "some cautions" coming out of the second quarter sales tax numbers. In particular, he said, inflation created by supply chain issues with building materials and supplies is a cause of concern.
That's also a concern for the state comptroller, along with rising COVID-19 infection rates tied to the Delta variant.
"With recent increases in infection rates occurring across the state, local officials must continue to monitor changing economic conditions and maintain vigilance when it comes to their finances," DiNapoli warned.
The comptroller said that while July’s significant growth in local sales taxes reflects the fact that collections during the same month of 2020 were weak, collections were also strong even by comparison with pre-pandemic 2019 levels, growing 11.2%, or $159 million, over July of that year.
Every county outside New York City saw year-over-year July collections grow by double digits, ranging from 17.3% in Lewis County to 35.7% in Wayne County.
