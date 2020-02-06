Niagara County rode a strong statewide surge in sales tax collections in the second half of 2019, part of the second largest increase in collections in the past six years.
Collections across the state totaled $18.3 billion for 2019. That's $815 million, or 4.7%, more than was collected in 2018.
In an analysis of the collections, New York State Comptroller Thomas DiNapoli said the growth was fueled by a "positive" economic climate statewide — evidenced in continued employment and wage growth — although, he noted, "the upstate regions had weaker collections than the downstate region.”
DeNapoli said sales tax collections rose fastest during the second half of 2019, growing 6.3% in the third quarter and 5.6% in the fourth quarter.
Those results mirror the trend in collections in Niagara County. In a presentation of unaudited figures that could be subject to revision, Niagara Falls City Controller Daniel Morello said the city broke the $10 million mark in collections, after budgeting $9.1 million of sales tax revenue for the year.
DiNapoli’s report found gains in collections were uneven around the state. The Mid-Hudson region and New York City had year-over-year growth above the statewide average of 4.7%
Both economic factors and state and local policies can influence sales tax growth, he noted. The lesser growth upstate, compared to downstate, might be tied to a decrease in gas prices for the first time since 2016.
"Taxes collected from the sale of motor fuel are a significant component of overall local sales tax revenue, especially upstate," DiNapoli said. "When gas prices and motor fuel sales taxes fell by over 10 percent in both 2015 and 2016, many upstate counties had decreases in overall sales tax collections."
