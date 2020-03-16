The Salvation Army, Lockport Corps, has revised its community services in response to the CoVID-19 outbreak.
• Food service at Sister Mary Loretto Memorial Community Soup Kitchen, 50 Cottage St., was changed from sit-down meal service to distribution of pre-packed lunches for takeaway, effective Monday. Bagged / boxed meals are being distributed from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. weekdays from the parking lot.
• The food pantry will continue its regular schedule of providing bagged foods, but distribution will be from the main entrance of the citadel.
• Afterschool / weekday character building programs for students are closed so long as Lockport city schools are closed.
• The noon Wednesday prayer meeting and Bible study are canceled until further notice. The 7 a.m. Thursday prayer meeting continues, as do the 11 a.m. Sunday and 6:30 p.m. Sunday worship services, while following appropriate guidelines.
“The health and safety of our clients, members, staff, and volunteers, is our top priority, especially in times such as this when the world is experiencing the coronavirus outbreak," Major José Santiago said.
For more information, call 434-1276.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.