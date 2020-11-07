Salvation Army gears up for holidays

COVID-19 is still here this holiday season, but the Lockport Salvation Army is also still holding on to its mission to help those in need.
The classic Red Kettle Campaign, a familiar sight to people all around the world, begins Monday. It is largely because of this tradition, said Major Jose Santiago, commanding officer of the Lockport Salvation Army, that the multi-national group is able to serve those in need year-round.
This year will be a difficult one, though. COVID-19 concerns have made people wary of participating and Santiago said he will need a few more bell-ringers.
“Many cannot ring the bell because of COVID,” he said. “That’s understandable, so we need bell ringers. We need volunteers that are going to come in groups and sign up and ring the bell. That’s crucial.”
Dan Wilson, chair of the Lockport Salvation Army board of directors, said while he doesn’t think he’ll have a problem finding volunteers, he is putting out the call amongst his fellow Lockport Rotarians and also his church. He admitted that this year will be different.
“They say to leave the money in the kettle for 24 hours,” he said. “So, we have to keep it overnight before counting and depositing it.”.
Wilson said this year he may ask volunteers to stand for only an hour instead of two, because it can be pretty cold when you’ve got no one to talk to.
“Usually we have two people at a kettle,” he said. “Now they’re saying just one, and that one will have to be six feet away from the kettle.”
Wilson said people in service groups should gather their fellow members and sign up. It may be lonely out there this year, he said, but it’s a great cause.
Contact Chris Greasart at 434-1276 to volunteer.
In other news, “The soup kitchen will once again be doing its ‘Turkey Dinner,’ ” Santiago said. “It is Thanksgiving, but we call it ‘Turkey Dinner.’ … It’s going to be Thanksgiving meal with all the trimmings. You know, pumpkin pie, apple pie.”
The feast will be given for pickup, just like all the soup kitchen’s meals since March, because of concerns of COVID-19. Anyone can pick up their meal between 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Deliveries will also be made to those who can’t make it to the Salvation Army Center on 50 Cottage St.
“The only thing thing they need to do is call here (434-1276) and leave a message saying who they are, where they live and how many they need for their household,” Santiago said.
As soon as the turkey is done, the work to keep the soup kitchen operational for the rest of the year begins.
“Beginning the day after Thanksgiving, there begins the Sister Mary Loretto Memorial Soup Kitchen Drive,” Santiago said. “The goal is $65,000. … It costs about $150,000 every year to run the soup kitchen.”
Another annual tradition is the Christmas assistance program.
“It’s specifically for families with children, 12 and under,” Santiago said. “Children will receive toys and the family receives a box of food, as well as, hats that have been knitted, or gloves. We participate together with a Western New York Holiday Partnership and the Marine’s Toys for Tots is part of the WNY Holiday Partnership, as well. We receive items from them.”
TO HELP
Donations to the Lockport Salvation Army may be mailed to:
The Salvation Army Worship & Service Center
50 Cottage St.
Lockport, NY 14094
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.