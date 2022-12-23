The Salvation Army helps scores of people all around the globe. Recently, Major Jose Santiago and Major Elsa Jo Santiago of Lockport Salvation Army, headquartered at 55 Cottage St., were called to Puerto Rico to help the organization’s efforts in that part of the world.
In their place came interim Major Ron Lee and Major Linda Lee to help out with the holidays, which traditionally is a time to be grateful, but often shows how much need is really out there.
For that need, the Lockport Salvation Army has always provided the material and the hope for a new year.
“We supply what’s needed for Christmas from foods to gifts. We give away boxes of holiday food,” Leah Brown, a coordinator at Lockport Salvation Army, said. “That’s mashed potatoes, gravy and a choice of chicken or ham. We also give away toys.”
Recently, the Rotary Club cooked a turkey dinner for everyone at the Sister Mary Loretto Memorial Community Soup Kitchen, an iconic program at Lockport Salvation Army since the 1980s. Brown noted that staff will bring down coats during the meal and get hungry individuals and families into winter-wear.
“A lot of people donate clothes, not just coats,” Brown said. “But we always have mittens, gloves, hats, scarves. Boots are hard to come by, but we get those, too, and give them to people.”
And what would the season be without toys?
Brown said that this year, several businesses came together to donate toys to children. Long-time donors, Planet Fitness and Walmart, each had an Angel Tree filled with names of children and what they wanted for Christmas in their lobbies. New donors like Lockport Alliance Church and MAHLE Behr USA Inc. were able to come up with over 60-toys to donate, as well.
Brown also noted that the high school’s DECA and Key Clubs, as well as social charitable groups like the Kiwanis, were able to help by “adopting families” and get them everything they need for the holiday, including clothes, toys, games and gift cards.
Brown also noted that Assemblyman Mike Norris came in with brand-new coats.
“Whatever you’ve been through, you don’t have to look it,” Brown said and pointed to new, clean, warm coats hanging in the citadel’s youth center.
