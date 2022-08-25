Major Jose Santiago of the Salvation Army and his wife, Major Elsa Jo Santiago, are leaving Lockport, Western New York and the mainland of the United States in order to continue their service for those in need on the island of Puerto Rico.
All members of the community are invited to attend a farewell service at 11 a.m. Sunday in the Lockport Salvation Army’s building off of the corner of Cottage and Walnut streets. After the service, there will be a reception at noon to wish the two good luck in their mission.
Having served Lockport for eight years, the couple feel excited but there’s also a bittersweet taste to leaving the place that has become home.
“It is a lot of emotions,” Elsa Jo said, and her husband agreed.
“We definitely feel that Lockport is home,” Jose added. “We’re going to miss the people. We’re going to miss the caring community. The people we serve we’re going to miss and this beautiful Western New York.”
While they have been in Lockport, the couple has continued the work started here in 1884, when the Salvation Army first came to the area. Jose Santiago said the focus of their mission is to “shed a light in dark places.”
“Whether it’s through a carnival, or through a day camp,” he said. “Right now there’s a day camp for the children in the community. Also we have a youth center that children can come and have, what we call, ‘Friendship, Fun, Fellowship and also Food.’ They can do their homework, have fellowship, have recreation and they get fed. Then we have the soup kitchen. We didn’t start that, but we continued to offer that service. We did not shut down because of COVID.”
Some of the programs the Santiago’s have administrated over include “Bridging the Gap” for three years.
“Young people who had their first brush with the law could go to certain places (like the Salvation Army),” Jose said. “If they successfully went through the program and didn’t have another brush with the law, their records would be expunged.”
Elsa Jo also said she still gets messages from those who successfully completed the program, which ultimately lost funding after three years.
Another program is the Pathway to Hope which intervenes in generational poverty. The family works with Salvation Army to break the cycle, Jose explained.
“For that service there, rent assistance might be needed. Help finding a job might be needed. Help with the right clothing for a job interview might be needed,” he said.
The Santiagos have been a part of the international organization from a young age. Elsa Jo was born to parents who were also officers of the Salvation Army and has been living with the mission her entire life – often times moving.
“The job is a calling,” she said. “God has called me to love and to serve and save the lost and that’s what we do. We love them. We save them by preaching the word to them and letting them know God loves them and he has mercy on them. and we also serve them. It’s a wonderful thing. We have seen many people come to know the Lord and we’ve been blessed many, many times.”
Jose said that the Salvation Army became a “home away from home” for him in Puerto Rico when he began attending the worship service provided by the group.
“The Salvation Army hosted a kite festival,” he said. “They invited young people to come and participate. That’s how I became a part of the Salvation Army. It became my place of worship, and from then, I have been an officer for 26-years.”
The couple met in 1995 at the Salvation Army’s seminary in New York and have since lived many places. Santiago listed the places they’ve been stationed before.
“This is not a new thing, we’ve been moved before,” he said. “We used to live in Philadelphia and then we were moved to lower Manhattan area, from there we went to Ohio,” he said. “So from there we came to Western New York, so we’ve lived in many areas and we know it’s part of the job.
“We’ve always taken it as a part of God’s calling.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.