Retired majors in the Salvation Army, Ron and Linda Lee, were called back into service in September to make sure that the Lockport Salvation Army is able to keep up its fundraising and giving activities until after the new year when Majors Tom and Barbara Duperree will take the reigns.
The Lee’s live about 25 miles outside of Binghamton and served 35 years in the Salvation Army, starting in 1979 when they both entered seminary.
Before that time, Ron was in the Air Force and Linda was with her father, who was also in the Air Force, in Turkey. The two had an 18-month long engagement before marrying outside of Turkey and spent their first seven years of marriage in the United Kingdom. They had two of their three children during that time.
Both of the Lee’s felt that they were called to be pastors. Linda had the experience as a teenager, but it didn’t happen for her the way she thought. After the two were married, Ron also felt called and resigned from the military.
“I got called by God to be a pastor, myself,” Ron said. “That surprised and shocked her because she thought we were going to be career military.”
The Lee’s said that when it came to being in the Salvation Army, it took two to really oversee a site.
“In the Army they both have to be called,” Linda said. “We share a ministry. Basically, you wouldn’t make it if it wasn’t.”
So, once again, their path has led them back to Lockport to make sure everything is ready for the new officers coming on Jan. 9.
“We’re basically making sure the Christmas effort runs smoothly and continues as it should,” Linda said. “And take care of the church part, as well, do the pastoring.”
This is not their first time in Lockport. From 1984-1987 the two oversaw the site when it was still a new building on Cottage Street.
Ron said he met Sister Mary Loretta, the founder of what is now known as the Sister Mary Loretto Memorial Community Soup Kitchen and that the two struck up a deal to place the kitchen in the new Salvation Army headquarters in Lockport.
“She was losing her kitchen,” he said. “They were selling the building and she was told she couldn’t use their kitchen. So, she was in a panic as to what she was going to do with the soup kitchen.”
“We heard about it,” Ron continued. “I went and had coffee or tea with her and we had a long discussion. Then we said, ‘Well, maybe we have a solution for you. We have a beautiful facility, but no established feeding program. If you are willing, come and use our facility.’ ”
More information will be made available in the coming weeks concerning the Sister Mary Loretta Memorial Community Soup Kitchen Drive, as well as other Salvation Army programs like the Angel Tree, a program where members of the community can donate toys to children who would not otherwise receive them.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.